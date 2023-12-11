RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


As per arguments in Court, we have won case: Petitioner
December 11, 2023  10:46
Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference vice president Muzaffar Shah, one among the many petitioners in the Supreme Court challenging the abrogation of Article 370, on Monday said that as per the arguments in the apex court, "we have already won the case." 

 A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud willdecide whether the decision taken by the Centre on August 5, 2019, to abrogate theprovisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which conferred special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was constitutionally valid. 

 "We expect the verdict according to the Constitution of the country. As CJI had said he is the first and last disciple of the Constitution. As per the arguments we have put in front of the Court, we already have won this case. Let's see what happens now, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh stand on the same page. Article 370 will have to come back to its shape. We are hopeful for the best and ready for the worst," Shah told ANI. 

 "You (Centre) revoked it by taking it to Parliament without the Jammu Kashmir Constituent Assembly. The whole world is watching this case today," he added. -- ANI
