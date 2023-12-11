Art370: There are 3 judgments, says CJI

Art370: There are 3 judgments, says CJIDecember 11, 2023 10:59
The judges led by CJI DY Chandrachud arrive at courtroom 1, the CJI's chamber, to decide the validity of the Presidential Orders of 2019 repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The verdict will be given by a 5-judge bench.
CJI : There are 3 judgments, one by the CJI for himself, Justice Gavai and Surya Kant, Justice Khanna in a separate one has concurred and Justice Kaul has authored a separate judgment.
Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24
The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly...