Art370: There are 3 judgments, says CJI
December 11, 2023  10:59
The judges led by CJI DY Chandrachud arrive at courtroom 1, the CJI's chamber, to decide the validity of the Presidential Orders of 2019 repealing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The verdict will be given by a 5-judge bench. 

CJI : There are 3 judgments, one by the CJI for himself, Justice Gavai and Surya Kant, Justice Khanna in a separate one has concurred and Justice Kaul has authored a separate judgment. 
