Art 370 is a TEMPORARY provision: CJI

Art 370 is a TEMPORARY provision: CJIDecember 11, 2023 11:15
CJI: All states in the country have legislative and executive powers.. articles 371 a to j are examples of special arrangements of different states and is an example of asymmetric federalism and thus Jammu and Kashmir does not have internal sovereignty and thus like all states and union territories of India.
"WE HOLD THAT ARTICLE 370 IS A TEMPORARY PROVISION. It was introduced to serve transitional purpose to serve an interim process. It was for a temporary purpose because of war conditions in the state. Textual reading also shows it is a temporary provision and thus it was placed in part 21 of the constitution."
Abrogation of Article 370 valid, rules SC, calls for polls by Sep '24
The Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld the government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and said steps should be taken to conduct elections in the assembly...