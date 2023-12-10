RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Wife of Mumbai train firing accused denies communal motive
December 10, 2023  09:05
Mumbai train firing accused Chetansinh Chaudhary
Mumbai train firing accused Chetansinh Chaudhary/File image
The wife of dismissed Railway Protection Force constable Chetansinh Chaudhary who is accused of shooting dead his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train on Saturday said a "communal angle" should not be linked to her husband's alleged crime. 

Chaudhary was mentally ill for the past two years, his wife Priyanka said at a press conference in Mumbai. 

On Friday, the police told a court in Mumbai while opposing his bail application that he appeared to have harboured "anger and grudge" towards a particular community and showed no remorse for the crime. 

On July 31, Chaudhary allegedly shot dead his superior, assistant sub inspector Tika Ram Meena, and three passengers on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar. 

He is currently in judicial custody. 

The charges related to the communal angle are wrong," his wife said, adding that "there was fear in his mind due to the incidents against the Hindus in the past. 

She also claimed that Chaudhary's MRI report showed a clot in his brain. 

His bail application will be heard next on December 16. -- PTI
