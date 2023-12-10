US to sell ammo to Israel, skips Congress review





The state department informed the congressional committees on Friday that they were going ahead with the sale, worth more than $106 million, even though Congress did not finish an informal review of a bigger order from Israel.





Moreover, the department invoked an emergency provision in the Arms Export Control Act, according to a state department official and a congressional official.





Adding that the ammunition shipment has been put on an expedited track, they further said that Congress has no power to stop it, The New York Times reported.





Posting an update on the sale, the US defence department stated that US State Secretary Antony Blinken had informed Congress on Friday that "an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale."





In a first such move, the US invoked the emergency provision for an arms shipment to the Middle East since May 2019, when State Secretary Mike Pompeo approved weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which was criticised by lawmakers and some of the career officials in the department. -- ANI

The US State Department approved the sale of 13,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel, bypassing Congress in its review process that is required for arms sales to foreign nations,reported, citing a state department official.