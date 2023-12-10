Next INDIA meet on Dec 19, here's the agenda

Evolving a 'core positive agenda', seat sharing and a programme to hold joint rallies are among the main challenges before the opposition INDIA bloc that will be taken up at its next meeting in the national capital on December 19.





'The 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA parties will be held on Tuesday December 19th, 2023 in New Delhi at 3 pm,' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X on Sunday.





The parties intend to move forward with the unity theme -- 'Main Nahin, Hum' (We, Not Me) -- as a counter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting, a senior leader of the Congress said.





The meeting is being held in the backdrop of the Congress' poor show in the just concluded assembly elections, where it suffered humiliating defeats in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, while the BJP asserted that people have affirmed their faith in 'Modi's guarantees' and will re-elect his government in 2024.





The challenge before the opposition parties now is to come out with an alternative positive agenda to counter the BJP in the next general elections, the leader said.





Sources said during the meeting, the parties would chalk out plans on seat sharing, for holding joint election rallies and would evolve a common programme for them. -- PTI

