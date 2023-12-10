RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
MP, Bengal among 5 states issued fog alert for next two days
December 10, 2023  09:55
File image
File image
India meteorological department issued a fog alert in isolated areas over five states on December 10 and 11.  

As per an IMD statement, dense fog during the morning hours is very likely in isolated pockets over north Madhya Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on December 10 and 11.  

IMD further forecasted that a fresh feeble Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from December 11.  

Hailstorms are also likely in isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on December 12, the IMD statement mentioned.  

Also, the weather department has informed that the cyclonic circulation Michaung that ravaged the states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the last few days has now weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand.  

"The cyclonic circulation Michaung has weakened and converted into a low-pressure area in Jharkhand causing light to moderate rainfall across the state in short spells," AE Kujur, a meteorologist from IMD Ranchi said. -- ANI                       
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet today as suspense over CM likely to end
Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet today as suspense over CM likely to end

Responding to a query, Mathur said there is no "formula" for electing the chief minister.

Notices issued to SRK, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn for gutka ad: Govt to HC
Notices issued to SRK, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn for gutka ad: Govt to HC

The Centre's counsel informed the high court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed.

Two shooters among 3 held in Chandigarh for Karni Sena chief's murder
Two shooters among 3 held in Chandigarh for Karni Sena chief's murder

Delhi police sources on Sunday said a team of the crime branch in a joint operation with the Rajasthan police nabbed the duo from Chandigarh's Sector 22.

EPL PIX: Salah achieves milestone as Liverpool go top
EPL PIX: Salah achieves milestone as Liverpool go top

IMAGES from the Premier League matches played on Saturday.

England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep
England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep

Despite India being bowled out for 80, England faced a tough battle during the chase

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances