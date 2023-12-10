Mayawati names nephew as political successor

Mayawati names nephew as political successorDecember 10, 2023 13:17
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has named her nephew Akash Anand as political successor.
BSP chief Mayawati has announced Akash Anand (Mayawati's nephew) as her successor..." party leader Udayveer Singh told ANI.
The BSP chief reportedly made the announcement at a key party meet today.
Akash Anand, a prominent face during Mayawati's Lok Sabha election campaign in 2019, was earlier the national coordinator of the party. -- Agencies
