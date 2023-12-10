RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mayawati names nephew as political successor
December 10, 2023  13:17
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has named her nephew Akash Anand as political successor.

BSP chief Mayawati has announced Akash Anand (Mayawati's nephew) as her successor..." party leader Udayveer Singh told ANI.

The BSP chief reportedly made the announcement at a key party meet today.

Akash Anand, a prominent face during Mayawati's Lok Sabha election campaign in 2019, was earlier the national coordinator of the party.  -- Agencies
