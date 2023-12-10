RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jaishankar speaks to Palestinian PM, reiterates India's long-standing position on Palestine
December 10, 2023  10:18
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Saturday. 

Jaishankar reiterated India's long-standing position on Palestine.  During the telephonic conversation, Mohammad Shtayyeh expressed deep concern on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. 

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.  

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this evening. He expressed deep concern on the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reiterated India's long-standing position on Palestine. Agreed to remain in touch."  

India's position regarding the Palestine issue has been "longstanding and consistent," ministry of external affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing on October 12.  -- ANI
