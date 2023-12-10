Jaishankar speaks to Palestinian PM, reiterates India's long-standing position on Palestine





Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh this evening. He expressed deep concern on the situation in both Gaza and the West Bank. Reiterated India's long-standing position on Palestine. Agreed to remain in touch."





India's position regarding the Palestine issue has been "longstanding and consistent," ministry of external affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing on October 12. -- ANI

