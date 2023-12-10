RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Govt issues notice to SRK, Akshay, Ajay for gutkha ad
December 10, 2023  09:03
A screenshot from video uploaded on YouTube by Vimal Elaichi
The central government, responding to a contempt petition, informed the Lucknow bench of Allahabad Court that it has issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in connection with advertisements they do for gutka companies. 

The Centre's counsel informed the high court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed. 

After hearing the submission, the bench fixed the hearing for May 9, 2024. 

A bench of justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan had earlier directed the central government to decide the representation of the petitioner, who had originally contended that action should be taken against the actors and dignitaries who were given high profile awards but were advertising for gutka companies. 

The representation was made to the government on October 22 but no action was taken in the matter, the petitioner argued. 

Thereafter, hearing the contempt petition, the high court had issued notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government. 

On Friday, deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey informed the high court that the Centre had issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn. -- PTI
