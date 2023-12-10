RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong govt in Karnataka may fall: Kumaraswamy
December 10, 2023  20:25
image
Janata Dal-Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday claimed that an 'influential minister' of the ruling Congress may join the Bharatiya Janata Party as he is desperate to wriggle out of 'cases' filed against him by the Centre.

The minister may quit the Congress party and join the BJP along with '50 to 60 MLAs', and he is currently 'negotiating' with BJP brass, Kumaraswamy, a former Chief Minister claimed.

Speaking to reporters, the JD-S leader said: "All is not well in the Congress government. I don't know when this government will go. An influential minister is desperate to escape from the cases against him."

Kumaraswamy said the Centre had filed cases against him with no chance of 'escape'. When asked to name the leader, Kumaraswamy said such an 'audacious' act cannot be expected from small leaders. Only 'influential people' can do such things, he added.

The JD-S state president predicted that 'something like Maharashtra' may happen any moment in Karnataka.

"Looking at the prevailing political atmosphere, anything can happen," he said.

Ideologies take a backseat as politicians switch sides for their convenience. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh's new CM
Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh's new CM

Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Chhattisgarh, will be state chief minister after he was elected as leader of Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative party during a meeting of 54 newly-elected MLAs in...

In Pictures - Atletico hold on to edge bottom side Almeria
In Pictures - Atletico hold on to edge bottom side Almeria

Atletico Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 on Sunday with first half goals from Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa, extending the bottom side's winless streak in LaLiga to 16 games.

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

Global trends, macroeconomic data, and the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting are the major factors that will drive the movement in the domestic equity markets this week, analysts said. "In the upcoming data-centric week, the focus...

Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh CM
Tribal leader Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh CM

Vishnu Deo Sai, a prominent tribal face of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will be the next chief minister of Chhattisgarh where the saffron party returned to power after a gap of five years following the recently-concluded assembly polls.

Mayawati declares nephew as her political heir
Mayawati declares nephew as her political heir

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday declared her nephew Akash Anand as her 'uttaradhikari (heir)', a party office-bearer said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances