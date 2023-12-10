RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP likely to declare Chhattisgarh CM today
December 10, 2023  09:37
Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao (left) arrives at the party office in Raipur/ANI on X
A key meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's newly-elected 54 MLAs in Chhattisgarh to pick the legislative party leader will be held in Raipur on Sunday which is likely to end the suspense over who will be the next chief minister. 

"The BJP's legislative party meeting will take place on Sunday. The party's three observers -- Union ministers Arjun Munda and Sarbananda Sonowal, and party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam -- will be present," the party's state unit president Arun Sao told reporters on Saturday. 

BJP's Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and party co-incharge for the state Nitin Nabin will also attend, he added. 

Mathur landed at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur on Saturday evening. 

Asked about the meeting of BJP MLAs, Mathur said, "Our party's observers are coming and we are waiting for the decision they take (at the meeting on Sunday." 

Responding to a query, Mathur said there is no "formula" for electing the chief minister. 

"There is a system set by the BJP's parliamentary board which will be followed," he said when asked about the visit of observers. 

The meeting to elect the BJP legislative party leader would begin at 12 noon. -- PTI
