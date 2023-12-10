RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
8 charred to death in UP as SUV catches fire after mishap
December 10, 2023  10:22
image
Eight people, including a child, were charred to death in their SUV after it was hit by an oncoming truck and caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, the police said on Sunday. 

The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle after it suffered a tyre puncture. 

It jumped the barrier onto other side of the road and was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction, they said. 

The accident occurred late on Saturday near the Dubhaura village on the Bareilly-Nainital Road, they added. 

By the time the police reached the spot, the SUV was engulfed by the flames, the police said. 

Superintendent of police Sushil Chandrabhan confirmed the deaths of the eight people, including the child. 

The victims are yet to be identified. 

The SUV belonged to Sumit Gupta, who had given it to one Furkhan, the police said and added a detailed probe is underway. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet today as suspense over CM likely to end
Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs to meet today as suspense over CM likely to end

Responding to a query, Mathur said there is no "formula" for electing the chief minister.

Notices issued to SRK, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn for gutka ad: Govt to HC
Notices issued to SRK, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn for gutka ad: Govt to HC

The Centre's counsel informed the high court on Friday that the same issue was also being heard by the Supreme Court and as such the instant petition should be dismissed.

Two shooters among 3 held in Chandigarh for Karni Sena chief's murder
Two shooters among 3 held in Chandigarh for Karni Sena chief's murder

Delhi police sources on Sunday said a team of the crime branch in a joint operation with the Rajasthan police nabbed the duo from Chandigarh's Sector 22.

EPL PIX: Salah achieves milestone as Liverpool go top
EPL PIX: Salah achieves milestone as Liverpool go top

IMAGES from the Premier League matches played on Saturday.

England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep
England skipper praises bowlers; eyes series sweep

Despite India being bowled out for 80, England faced a tough battle during the chase

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances