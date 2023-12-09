RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US vetoes UN resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire
December 09, 2023  08:13
File image
File image
The US on Friday (local time) vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution on Gaza calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.  

The resolution was put forward by the United Arab Emirates and backed by over 90 member states. 

As many as 13 members of the UNSC voted in favour of the resolution, while the UK abstained from voting.  

The US deputy representative at the UN, Robert Wood, stressed that the resolution is "divorced from reality" and "would not have moved the needle forward on the ground."  

He said, "Unfortunately, nearly all of our recommendations were ignored. And the result of this rushed process was an imbalanced resolution that was divorced from reality and that would not move the needle forward on the ground in any concrete way. And so, we regretfully could not support it."  

Robert Wood said the US could not understand why the authors of the resolution did not include language condemning Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. 

He said that he had earlier explained why an unconditional ceasefire would simply be "dangerous" and leave Hamas in place, able to attack again.  

"Perhaps most unrealistically, this resolution retains a call for an unconditional ceasefire. I explained in my remarks this morning why this is not only unrealistic but dangerous: it would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on October 7," Wood said.  

He said, "We still cannot comprehend why the resolution's authors declined to include language condemning Hamas' horrific terrorist attack on Israel on October 7. An attack that killed over 1,200 people. Women, children, the elderly. People from a range of nationalities. Burned alive. Gunned down. Subject to obscene sexual violence." -- ANI 


« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Delhi minister loses portfolio after LG recalls files
Delhi minister loses portfolio after LG recalls files

Kailash Gahlot was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday, a day after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recalled files related to judicial infrastructure and administration in New Delhi as...

Oppn decries Mahua's expulsion; BJP says 'apt move'
Oppn decries Mahua's expulsion; BJP says 'apt move'

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha triggered a political slugfest on Friday, with the opposition calling it a 'betrayal of India's parliamentary democracy' and the Bharatiya Janata Party asserting that...

SC raps HC's 'control sexual urges' advice to girls
SC raps HC's 'control sexual urges' advice to girls

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the observations are completely in violation of the rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha for 'unethical conduct'
Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha for 'unethical conduct'

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was expelled on Friday from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further...

A salute and a kiss: Tearful adieu to Inspector Wani
A salute and a kiss: Tearful adieu to Inspector Wani

Loud wails rent the air at the Police Lines area in Srinagar as soon as the tricolour-draped coffin of Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was brought for a wreath laying ceremony.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances