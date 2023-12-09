RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


T'gana CM launches 2 of 6 poll 'guarantees' of Cong
December 09, 2023  16:35
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched two schemes -- free bus travel for women and health insurance of Rs 10 lakh to the poor -- which are part of the six poll 'guarantees' announced by the Congress.

The launch coincides with the birthday of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Revanth Reddy commenced the two schemes in the Legislative Assembly premises here in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi who is the Pro Tem Speaker in the new Assembly and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the way Sonia Gandhi fulfilled her guarantee of formation of Telangana state, the Congress government would strive to make Telangana a state known for people's welfare and development by implementing the six poll 'guarantees' within 100 days.

He described December 9 as a day of festival  for Telangana as it was on December 9, 2009 that the then UPA government had announced the formation of Telangana.

It was Sonia Gandhi who made Telangana state a reality like a mother as per people's aspirations, he said.

Under the Rajiv Arogyasri health scheme, the poor would get financial coverage of Rs 10 lakh.

Under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, women can travel free of cost in the state-run Road Transport Corporation (RTC) buses. 

On the occasion, Revanth Reddy handed over a cheque of Rs two crore to ace boxer Nikhat Zareen on behalf of the state government as an incentive.
Nikhat Zareen thanked the government for the Rs two crore incentive and said it would help in preparing for the Paris Olympics.

Nikhat Zareen, who hails from Nizamabad in Telangana, said she would like to work hard and get a good name for the state. -- PTI 
