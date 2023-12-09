RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' touches Rs 600 crore mark at global box office
December 09, 2023  14:30
image
Action drama film Animal has minted Rs 600.67 crore at the worldwide gross box office, the makers said on Thursday.
 
Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
Production house T-Series shared the collection update of Animal on X, stating that the film's eight-day worldwide gross stood at Rs 600.67 crore.


"The Blockbuster's Triumph continues," the banner captioned the post.
While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed Animal, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.

The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Animal showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. -- PTI
