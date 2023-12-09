RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ram, Ram, tweets Shivraj 2 days before BJP meet
December 09, 2023  17:29
Two days ahead of a crucial meeting of the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday posted the message "Sabhi ko Ram Ram (`Ram Ram' to all)" on X.
  
The post, accompanied by Chouhan's picture with his palms brought together, sparked off speculation as "Ram Ram" is used both as a greeting as well as a parting message.

But the state BJP chief V D Sharma maintained that the MLAs and the top leadership will decide who becomes the next chief minister of the state following the BJP's landslide victory in the last month's assembly elections.

"The three (central) observers will arrive here on Monday morning. The MLAs will meet at 4 pm to elect their leader. Invitations have been sent to the MLAs. The process of the party would be followed and a decision will be taken," Sharma told reporters.

Asked about Chouhan's tweet, he said, "This is (Lord) Ram's country. On January 22, a grand idol of Lord Ram will be consecrated at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.  We greet each other in the morning by saying 'Ram, Ram'. It is our culture to start the day with the name of Ram." 

The BJP was a cadre-based organisation and the party workers will accept and respect any decision taken by the leadership, he added.
