RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Pak admits some political dissidents had links with terrorist entities
December 09, 2023  20:48
image
Pakistan has acknowledged that some of the political dissidents, who have sought asylum in the United Kingdom and other countries, had links with terrorist entities inside the country.
 
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch made the statement during her weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Thursday while responding to a question on the alleged acid attack on jailed prime minister Imran Khan's aide.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former special assistant to the prime minister, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, last week claimed that he was attacked at his home in the UK, adding that "acidic liquid" was thrown at him.

When asked about the incident, the Foreign Office spokesperson rejected any insinuations of Pakistan's involvement and that of Pakistani agencies in the attack, saying it is not "our policy to target our own nationals abroad." 

She, however, said that many political dissidents have sought political asylum and have been living in the UK and other countries around the world for several decades.

"Many of them have had links with terrorist entities inside Pakistan," she said.

She asserted that Pakistan has not engaged in any extra-territorial attacks against such individuals. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

EPL PIX: Salah achieves milestone as Liverpool go top
EPL PIX: Salah achieves milestone as Liverpool go top

IMAGES from the Premier League matches played on Saturday.

Elections aren't won on social media: Modi's swipe at Oppn
Elections aren't won on social media: Modi's swipe at Oppn

'For me, every poor is VIP, every mother, daughter, sister is VIP, every farmer is VIP, every youth is VIP'

BSP suspends MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities
BSP suspends MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities

In a brief statement, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit said, Ali, MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities.

Jr Hockey WC: India crush Canada; storm into quarters
Jr Hockey WC: India crush Canada; storm into quarters

The win propelled India to the second position in Pool C, enough to earn them a last eight berth.

Healy named Australia captain across formats
Healy named Australia captain across formats

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been named vice-captain, with the decisions on both players ratified at a Cricket Australia (CA) meeting on Friday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances