Newly-elected MLAs take oath as maiden session of Telangana assembly begins

Newly-elected MLAs take oath as maiden session of Telangana assembly beginsDecember 09, 2023 13:24
The first session of the Third Telangana Assembly began here on Saturday and the oath taking process of the newly-elected MLAs is underway.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the first to take oath, followed by deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.
AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi presided over the proceedings as the pro-tem Speaker.
Before the commencement of the session, Owaisi was administered the oath by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as the pro- tem Speaker at Raj Bhavan. -- PTI
