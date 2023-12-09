RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Newly-elected MLAs take oath as maiden session of Telangana assembly begins
December 09, 2023  13:24
The first session of the Third Telangana Assembly began here on Saturday and the oath taking process of the newly-elected MLAs is underway.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the first to take oath, followed by deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi presided over the proceedings as the pro-tem Speaker.

Before the commencement of the session, Owaisi was administered the oath by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan as the pro- tem Speaker at Raj Bhavan. -- PTI  
