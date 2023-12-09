RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Newborn found dead in Mumbai hospital's trash bin
December 09, 2023  15:27
The Mumbai police have registered a case after the body of a newborn baby was found inside a dustbin on the premises of a civic-run hospital, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police official, a sweeper at the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, popular as Sion hospital, discovered the body of a newborn baby inside a dustbin of a washroom. He informed the on-duty doctors about the discovery.

The doctors sent the body for post-mortem and alerted the police. 
A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of infants) against an unidentified woman, said the official from Sion police station. 

The police are going through the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the hospital to get more leads, he added. -- PTI 
