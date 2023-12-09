RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Never indulged in...: Danish Ali after suspension from BSP
December 09, 2023  18:51
Soon after his suspension from the Bahujan Samaj Party, party MP Danish Ali on Saturday said he never indulged in any kind of anti-party activities and only raised his voice against the BJP-led government's "anti-people" policies, asserting that if this was his "crime", he was ready to face punishment for it.
 
He said party supremo Mayawati's decision to suspend him was "unfortunate".
 
The BSP on Saturday suspended Ali for "anti-party" activities. In a brief statement, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit said Ali, the MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities.
 
The move comes a day after Ali walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings along with other opposition members to protest against the government's motion to expel TMC member Mahua Moitra for "unethical conduct". Other Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members remained seated in the House.
 
In a post in Hindi on X after his suspension from the party, Ali said he was grateful to BSP chief Mayawati for giving him a party ticket and helping him become a member of the Lok Sabha.
 
"She (Mayawati) also made me the leader of BSP parliamentary party. I always received her immense affection and support. Her decision today is unfortunate. I did all the hard work, worked diligently to strengthen the BSP and never indulged in any kind of anti-party activities," he said.
 
"The people of my Amroha area are witness to this. I have definitely opposed the anti-people policies of the BJP-led government and will continue to do so. I also raised my voice against looting by a few crony-capitalists and and will continue to do so. Because this is true public service," he said.
 
If doing this is a crime, Ali said, then he has committed this crime and is ready to face the punishment for it.
 
"I want to assure the people of Amroha that I will always be at their service," he added. 
 
Ali has been actively joining opposition ranks in attacking the BJP and its policies even though the Mayawati-led BSP has maintained a distance from the ruling alliance as well as the opposition. -- PTI 
