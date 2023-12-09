Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday





"Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," he said on X.





Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday.