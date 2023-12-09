Man held for consuming liquor in dry Bihar found dead in lockup, case filed





The deceased, identified as Aman of Bageshwari area, was found hanging from the ventilator of the toilet attached to the lockup of the prohibition department police station at 2 am, he said.





Aman's family alleged that he was tortured in the lockup, following which he died.





A police case was also registered, and an investigation started.





Aman was arrested by the officials of the Bihar prohibition, excise and registration department on Thursday on charges of consuming liquor and violating the state's prohibition laws.





The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016. -- PTI

