RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man dies by suicide after putting up obituary post in Kerala
December 09, 2023  18:07
image
A 28-year-old man from nearby Aluva died by suicide after putting up an obituary post for himself on his Instagram page, police said.

Ajmal Shereef was found hanging inside a room at his house at around 6.30 PM on Friday, they said.

"The family said he was a bit depressed as he could not secure a good job," police said.

The postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the relatives.

The Instagram page of Ajmal has over 14k followers.

Before taking the extreme step, Ajmal had put up an Instagram post with his photo and a caption 'RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2003', police said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shivraj's 'Ram, Ram' post sparks speculation amid suspense over MP CM
Shivraj's 'Ram, Ram' post sparks speculation amid suspense over MP CM

The post, accompanied by Chouhan's picture with his palms brought together, sparked off speculation as "Ram Ram" is used both as a greeting as well as a parting message.

Rs 290 cr: Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever'
Rs 290 cr: Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever'

The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small machines to count currency notes and brought in more department and bank staffers to finish the counting process, which began on December 6 following raids against Boudh Distillery...

Gambhir opens up on altercation with Kohli during IPL 2023
Gambhir opens up on altercation with Kohli during IPL 2023

'As a mentor, no one can come and walk over my players. I have got a very different belief and I have lived with that belief and I will continue to live with that belief that I will never leave anyone alone.'

Lekhi denies answering query on Hamas in LS, MEA says...
Lekhi denies answering query on Hamas in LS, MEA says...

The unstarred question No. 980, titled "Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organisation", was put by Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran.

'Broadcasters should never be some players' PR machinery'
'Broadcasters should never be some players' PR machinery'

'It's been a long time since India won a World Cup and the bitter truth is our media and importantly the social media, if they become a PR machinery for certain individuals then you will never get the result. Every member of the squad...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances