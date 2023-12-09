Maha CM Shinde participates in cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai





Earlier, the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday inspected the paddy crop damaged due to unseasonal rain at Tarsa in Nagpur district.





Shinde was accompanied by deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde.





Besides Mauda taluka, large-scale damage has also been reported in Ramtek Parshivani taluka.





In Nagpur district, around 124 villages have been affected by rain, 852 hectares of crops have been damaged.





Earlier on November 27, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule urged the Maharashtra government to help the farmers after unseasonal rains damaged crops across the state. -- ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and participated in a cleanliness drive at Juhu Beach.