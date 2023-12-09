RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha books 2 teens for raping minor boy
December 09, 2023  10:43
File image
A case was filed at Navi Mumbai's NRI police station against two minor boys for allegedly raping another minor boy, said the police. 

The mother of the victim, in her complaint to the police, said that the accused had raped her child at her house on August 5 after which the accused threatened the boy that they would kill him if he disclosed the incident to anyone else. 

The victim did not disclose the incident to anyone as he was scared after which the two accused again raped the minor child on September 2. 

The child remained silent but after some days he spoke about the incident to a relative of similar age who narrated the whole thing to the victim's mother after which she filed the complaint. 

Further investigation into the matter has been initiated by the police. -- ANI 
