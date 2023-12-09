RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


LS Secretariat notifies Moitra's expulsion
December 09, 2023  00:42
The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday issued a notification announcing the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra from the lower house. 

The notification came hours after Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha as the House adopted a report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

'Consequent on the adoption of a Motion by the Lok Sabha on the 8th December, 2023 expelling Smt Mahua Moitra, an elected member from the Krishnanagar Parliamentary Constituency of West Bengal from the membership of Lok Sabha, Smt Mahua Moitra has ceased to be a member of Lok Sabha with effect from the 8th December, 2023 afternoon,' the notification read.

After a heated debate over the panel report during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel the Trinamool member for 'unethical conduct', which was adopted by a voice vote.   -- PTI
