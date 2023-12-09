Lalu Prasad, family pray at Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh





The Yadav family participated in the Suprabhatam seva, the first pre-dawn seva performed in the temple of Lord Venkateswara.





"We came here with our family, my mother, father, my wife, brother, my wife and my daughter, Katyayani to seek blessings of Lord Balaji. My daughter had her mundan (tonsure) ceremony. We prayed for everyone's wellbeing so that our country moves forward and everyone prospers," Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav said speaking to the media after offering prayers.





The Yadavs reached Tirumala on Friday.





They offered prayers to Lord Balaji in the early hours of Saturday which is also Tejaswi Yadav's wedding anniversary.





"This morning, I received energy and blessings from Lord Venkateshwara by worshipping and having darshan at Lord Shri Tirupati Balaji Temple with my family. Tirupati Balaji Temple is a wonderful example of excellent craftsmanship and a symbol of devotion, faith and reverence, located in the Tirumala Mountains of Andhra Pradesh," the deputy CM said in a post on 'X'.





"We prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity and welfare of the people of the state. Today, on the special day of our wedding anniversary, the Mundan Sanskar of daughter Katyayani was also performed," he shared. -- ANI

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and their family offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.