KCR elected BRS Legislature Party leader in Telangana
December 09, 2023  18:11
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was on Saturday elected as the leader of the BRS Legislature Party in the new Assembly.
The election was announced at a meeting of the newly-elected BRS MLAs in Hyderabad.

"The BRS Legislative Party, which met at Telangana Bhavan ahead of the ... Assembly session, unanimously elected former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the leader of the BRSLP," the BRS said on 'X.' 

Former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposed Rao's name, which was supported by former ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari, it said.

The meeting was chaired by BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao.

The BRS won 39 out of the total 119 seats in the recent Assembly election. The Congress bagged 64 seats, while the BJP, AIMIM and CPI secured eight, seven and one respectively.

Meanwhile, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, son of KCR, said he could not attend the BRS Legislature meeting on Saturday and the swearing in at the Legislative Assembly because of his father's medical condition. -- PTI
