RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Ignore: Balaknath on buzz over next Rajasthan CM
December 09, 2023  15:47
image
With his name doing the rounds for the post of the next chief minister of Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Baba Balaknath on Saturday asked people to ignore such discussions and said he needs to gain experience under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
 
Apart from Balaknath, the other probable names for the chief minister's post are that of ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje, union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Arjun Meghwal and Diya Kumari.

"Ignore the discussions going on in the media and social media that came out after the election results. Now, I have to gain experience under the guidance of Prime Minister," Balaknath said on X. 

Raje won from the Jhalrapatan seat while Shekhawat and Meghwal did not contest the assembly elections in which the BJP got a mandate of 115 seats.

The BJP has appointed observers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold a meeting with elected legislators in Rajasthan to declare the CM candidate.

Election for 199 out of 200 seats was held on November 25 and result was declared on December 3. Election on Karanpur seat of Sriganganagar could not be held due to death of Congress candidate. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

South Africa hope newbies 'find their feet quickly'
South Africa hope newbies 'find their feet quickly'

'As long as the guys understand the way that we want to try play as a team and can keep that close to them when playing in different leagues and tournaments. Then hopefully by the time we meet up for the World Cup, the guys are used to...

Newborn found dead in Mumbai hospital dustbin
Newborn found dead in Mumbai hospital dustbin

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of infants) against an unidentified woman, said the official from Sion police station.

Telangana BJP MLAs boycott oath-taking event over Owaisi
Telangana BJP MLAs boycott oath-taking event over Owaisi

Owaisi was appointed as pro-tem Speaker though there were other senior members in the House, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy alleged.

2nd Test: NZ edge Bangladesh to level series
2nd Test: NZ edge Bangladesh to level series

Bangladesh had resumed on their overnight score of 38-2 but lost wickets cheaply in the morning as spinners Patel (6-57) and Santner (3-51) took advantage of the turn on offer to heap pressure on the batsmen.

Lekhi denies answering question on Hamas in Parliament
Lekhi denies answering question on Hamas in Parliament

The unstarred question No. 980, titled "Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organisation", was put by Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances