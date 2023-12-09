Ignore: Balaknath on buzz over next Rajasthan CM

With his name doing the rounds for the post of the next chief minister of Rajasthan, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Baba Balaknath on Saturday asked people to ignore such discussions and said he needs to gain experience under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apart from Balaknath, the other probable names for the chief minister's post are that of ex-chief minister Vasundhara Raje, union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Arjun Meghwal and Diya Kumari.





"Ignore the discussions going on in the media and social media that came out after the election results. Now, I have to gain experience under the guidance of Prime Minister," Balaknath said on X.





Raje won from the Jhalrapatan seat while Shekhawat and Meghwal did not contest the assembly elections in which the BJP got a mandate of 115 seats.





The BJP has appointed observers led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to hold a meeting with elected legislators in Rajasthan to declare the CM candidate.





Election for 199 out of 200 seats was held on November 25 and result was declared on December 3. Election on Karanpur seat of Sriganganagar could not be held due to death of Congress candidate. -- PTI