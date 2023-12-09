RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Govt needs an excuse to put us under house arrest, claims Omar
December 09, 2023  19:09
image
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed apprehension that mainstream politicians in Kashmir may be put under house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on Article 370 petitions, claiming the government needs just an "excuse" for it.
 
He said he can only hope and pray the decision is in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. 

"They need an excuse to put us under house arrest and they have an excuse. As we are unaware of what the decision would be, so are they. If they know, then there should be an investigation," Abdullah told reporters in Kulgam district when asked about his views ahead of Monday's verdict.
 
"Who will say with authority what is to happen? I do not have any such machinery or way by which I can come to know today what those five honourable judges have in their hearts, or what they have written in the judgement. 

"I can only hope and pray that the decision is in our favour, but, I cannot neither claim that success will be ours, nor, anyone else can. We are waiting for the judgement, let it come, we will talk then," he said. 

To a question about what the NC's future course of action, the former chief minister said he does not react to ifs and buts. 

"Let the decision come, we are not running away from here. We will react then," he added. 

Responding to another question about the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, Abdullah said it was very unfortunate. 

"After her expulsion, when Moitra spoke to media, Farooq (Abdullah) was present. Our full support and sympathy is with her. We regret that she was not allowed to speak in the Parliament to clear her stand. This proves that might is right," he said. 

Omar said the BJP should remember that they will not be in power forever.
"Unfortunately, the tactics they are using today could probably be used against them in future," he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shivraj's 'Ram, Ram' post sparks speculation amid suspense over MP CM
Shivraj's 'Ram, Ram' post sparks speculation amid suspense over MP CM

The post, accompanied by Chouhan's picture with his palms brought together, sparked off speculation as "Ram Ram" is used both as a greeting as well as a parting message.

Rs 290 cr: Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever'
Rs 290 cr: Odisha cash haul set to be 'highest-ever'

The tax department has deployed about 40 large and small machines to count currency notes and brought in more department and bank staffers to finish the counting process, which began on December 6 following raids against Boudh Distillery...

Gambhir opens up on altercation with Kohli during IPL 2023
Gambhir opens up on altercation with Kohli during IPL 2023

'As a mentor, no one can come and walk over my players. I have got a very different belief and I have lived with that belief and I will continue to live with that belief that I will never leave anyone alone.'

Lekhi denies answering query on Hamas in LS, MEA says...
Lekhi denies answering query on Hamas in LS, MEA says...

The unstarred question No. 980, titled "Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organisation", was put by Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran.

'Broadcasters should never be some players' PR machinery'
'Broadcasters should never be some players' PR machinery'

'It's been a long time since India won a World Cup and the bitter truth is our media and importantly the social media, if they become a PR machinery for certain individuals then you will never get the result. Every member of the squad...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances