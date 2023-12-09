RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cyclone Michaung: Union minister Chandrasekhar to take stock of relief works in Chennai
December 09, 2023  10:51
Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar will visit Chennai and meet government officials to see how the Centre can further help people and administration in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung. 

"I'm travelling today to Chennai to visit flood-affected areas and meet government officials to see how our government can help people and the administration further. PM Narendra Modi's government has responded fast and decisively to support the government of Tamil Nadu with almost 1000 crores and to deploy the Navy and Air Force for relief and rescue operations," Rajeev Chandrasekhar posted on X. 

The minister's agenda includes a comprehensive review of waterlogged areas, overseeing the distribution of relief materials, evaluating ongoing rescue missions and engaging with the residents who have been severely affected by the extensive waterlogging following the cyclone. 

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the donation of his one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to help Tamil Nadu's recovery from Cyclone Michaung havoc. 

The Chief Minister has also called on all MPs and MLAs to do the same. -- ANI
