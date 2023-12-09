RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong holds poll review meet for Rajasthan, Mizoram
December 09, 2023  18:04
Top Congress leadership on Saturday held separate meetings to review the party's performance in the assembly polls in Rajasthan and Mizoram.
 
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened the review meeting at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi where former party chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were also present.
 
While the review meeting for Mizoram was held earlier, the leaders from Rajasthan including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other senior leaders attended the review meeting for Rajasthan.
 
Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal were also present at the review meeting.
 
AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "Our vote share was also a little less than the BJP and it also improved a little bit from the last time."
"Many of our candidates lost by a narrow margin and we told the senior leaders that we would start our preparations for the parliamentary elections from today itself. We will look into our shortcomings and work on them. We assured the leadership that we would fight the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress fought the election in Rajasthan unitedly," he told reporters after the meeting.
 
The leadership felt that it was after a long time that the Congress party had performed very well in Rajasthan. After a long time, the party got so many seats, he said.
 
On whether he offered to resign as in-charge of Rajasthan, Randhawa said, "I told the leadership that I was there only till the elections as I have to concentrate on Punjab also." -- PTI
