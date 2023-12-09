RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Armyman held with huge cache of military ammo, animal remains in Meghalaya
December 09, 2023  08:24
An Army personnel was arrested in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Friday with a huge cache of military ammunition and animal remains, officials said. 

The arrest of the army personnel, who hails from Mizoram, was made after meticulous planning by the state police and military intelligence, they said. 

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma identified him as a "notorious interstate criminal", and said that the arrest was a decisive blow to "the forces of darkness targeting our state". 

Among the items seized from his possession were 1,001 rounds of AK-47, seven LMG 7.62 ammunition, 14 INSAS 5.56 ammunition, 30 .32 pistol ammunition, tear-smoke grenades, a hand grenade, an INSAS magazine and three AK-47 magazines, Ri-Bhoi's superintendent of police Giri Prasad said. 

Also, a lower jaw with the teeth of a wild boar, seven deer antlers, the skull of a deer and stamps of various government departments were seized from him, the SP said. 

"The arrested person was staying at the 9th Mile Baridua area along the Assam-Meghalaya border," he said. 

A case was registered in Khanapara police station under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and the Wild Life Protection Act, officials said. -- PTI
