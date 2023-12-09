RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi takes oath as pro-tem speaker of Telangana assembly
December 09, 2023  11:16
Akbaruddin Owaisi
Akbaruddin Owaisi
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi took oath taken oath as pro-tem Speaker of the Telangana legislative assembly in Raj Bhawan, Hyderabad on Saturday.  

The oath was administered by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. 

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was also present on the occasion.  

The governor appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro-tem speaker of the state assembly on Friday. 

The first session of the third Telangana assembly, is scheduled to begin on Saturday. -- ANI
