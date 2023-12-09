RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 terror suspects arrested with unaccounted for cash in J-K's Reasi
December 09, 2023  08:34
File image
Three persons were detained by security forces with Rs 50,000 in cash in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, the police said. 

During a routine checking of vehicles at a traffic check post in Mahore town, a vehicle on the way towards Srinagar was found to have three men with Rs 50,000 in cash, a police spokesman said. 

When asked, they were unable to give any satisfactory answer with respect to the cash, he said, after which they were detained, he said. 

Till now, the police have found no connection of the men with any terrorists but an inquiry is still on, he said. 

The arrest came when a joint team of army and police, acting on a tip off, intercepted an SUV which was on its way to Mahore town, officials had earlier said. 

It was suspected that the money was likely to be used for funding terror activities which have been impacted by the recent elimination of foreign terrorists by the security forces, they said. 

The action was a follow up to the arrest of two overground workers in Budhal on Wednesday. -- PTI
