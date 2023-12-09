RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
December 09, 2023  15:40
image
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal gang following a brief exchange of fire in the Vasant Kunj area here, police said on Saturday. 
 
One of them is a juvenile. They -- Anish (23) and a 15-year-old -- were apprehended from near Pocket-9 of Vasant Kunj on Friday night, they said. 

Police had information that the duo had been tasked to "fire" outside a prominent hotel in South Delhi, police said and added that the motive seemed to be of extortion.

They had received instructions from Amit, lodged at a jail in Punjab, on the directions of gangster Anmol Bishnoi, they said. 

Anmol Bishnoi is a cousin of Lawrence Bishnoi and it is suspected that he is hiding in Canada. Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail. 

Five rounds were fired by the accused and in retaliation, two rounds by police in self defence. No one was injured, police said. 

Police has seized two pistols and four live cartridges, and one motorcycle. 
Anish is named in six cases of armed robbery, the Arms Act and assault and the juvenile in a armed robbery case in Haryana's Rohtak district. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

South Africa hope newbies 'find their feet quickly'
South Africa hope newbies 'find their feet quickly'

'As long as the guys understand the way that we want to try play as a team and can keep that close to them when playing in different leagues and tournaments. Then hopefully by the time we meet up for the World Cup, the guys are used to...

Newborn found dead in Mumbai hospital dustbin
Newborn found dead in Mumbai hospital dustbin

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 317 (exposure and abandonment of infants) against an unidentified woman, said the official from Sion police station.

Telangana BJP MLAs boycott oath-taking event over Owaisi
Telangana BJP MLAs boycott oath-taking event over Owaisi

Owaisi was appointed as pro-tem Speaker though there were other senior members in the House, state BJP president G Kishan Reddy alleged.

2nd Test: NZ edge Bangladesh to level series
2nd Test: NZ edge Bangladesh to level series

Bangladesh had resumed on their overnight score of 38-2 but lost wickets cheaply in the morning as spinners Patel (6-57) and Santner (3-51) took advantage of the turn on offer to heap pressure on the batsmen.

Lekhi denies answering question on Hamas in Parliament
Lekhi denies answering question on Hamas in Parliament

The unstarred question No. 980, titled "Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organisation", was put by Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances