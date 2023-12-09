RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
13 arrested in 44 raids by NIA in ISIS terror case
December 09, 2023  09:38
File image
File image
A total of 13 people were arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case from Maharashtra's Pune on Saturday following searches by the National Investigation Agency at 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra. 

The anti-terror agency sleuths raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, sources said. 

Of the 44 locations being raided since this morning, the agency sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane city, and one in Bhayander, they said. 

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda and ISIS, and had formed a terrorist gang. 

The terrorist organisations had recruited like-minded youth into their fold besides conducting religious classes to wage violent jihad to establish Islamic rule in India. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I am the new Gabbar Singh and Mogambo'
'I am the new Gabbar Singh and Mogambo'

'Things have changed overnight after Animal.'

What Pranab Da Thought About Sonia Gandhi
What Pranab Da Thought About Sonia Gandhi

Pranab's earlier fear of Sonia relying too heavily on a coterie due to her lack of experience turned out to be unfounded. As per Pranab, Sonia had her close advisers but she did not follow anyone's advice blindly. A fascinating excerpt...

NHRC notice to Manipur govt, DGP over killing of 13 in gunfight
NHRC notice to Manipur govt, DGP over killing of 13 in gunfight

The incident, as reported, indicates a "lapse" on the part of the law enforcing agencies and the forces deployed to ensure peace and law and order in the state, the rights panel said in a statement.

'BJP's Biggest Challenge Is...'
'BJP's Biggest Challenge Is...'

'The biggest change that the BJP can initiate in the run-up to 2024 is appointing new faces as chief ministers.' 'In doing so, it will send a message well beyond 2024.'

US vetoes UN resolution on immediate Gaza ceasefire; UK abstains from voting
US vetoes UN resolution on immediate Gaza ceasefire; UK abstains from voting

The resolution was put forward by the United Arab Emirates and backed by over 90 member states.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances