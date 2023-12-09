RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


1 held for giving contract to kill Karni Sena chief
December 09, 2023  18:32
A man was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly contracting shooters to kill Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the state police chief said here on Saturday.
   
Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said Ramveer Jat, one of the conspirators in the Gogamedi murder case, was arrested on Saturday.  
 
Ramveer Jat is from Sureti Pilaniyan village of Mahendragarh district of Haryana, he said.  
 
Gogamedi was brazenly gunned down by two men, alleged to have been identified as Nitin Fauji and Rohit Rathore, on Tuesday.  
 
According to the police, Ramveer Jat had prepared the groundwork for Nitin Fauji, his friend, in Jaipur ahead of the killing.
 
After the incident, Ramveer Jat took to road with Nitin and Rohit on a motorcycle and got them on a Rajasthan Roadways bus ahead of Bagru toll plaza. -- PTI
