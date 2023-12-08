Will oppose Mahua's expulsion tooth and nail: Cong





Speaking to ANI, Congress Lok Sabha Chief Whip K Suresh said, "Today, the Ethics Committee report is being tabled. It is already included in the List of Business in Lok Sabha. Let us see what report are they going to table in the House. If the report states the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, we will oppose it tooth and nail."





Mahua Moitra is facing the heat of the "cash-for-query" allegations against her.





The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recently recommended her expulsion from the Lower House.





The Ethics Committee, which investigated the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, adopted its 500-page report on November 9 recommending Moitra's expulsion from the 17th Lok Sabha in view of her "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct".





