What the Ethics Panel report on Mahua Moitra says...
December 08, 2023  14:08
Ethics Committee report recommends the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra from Lok Sabha and investigation by the Government of India in time bound manner. 

The report reads - (i) The serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha. 

(ii) In view of highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommends for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner.
