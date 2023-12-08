TMC asks Speaker to allow Mahua to speak in LS





TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says a fair trail can be held only if the affected person is heard. He said it is the fundamental principle of law.





Earlier, BJP MP Hina Gavit said, "During UPA govt in 2005, a report was presented and 10 Lok Sabha members were expelled on same day

This is not a question of Treasury versus Opposition. This is about the dignity of the House." She was reacting to the Opposition demand that at least four days be given to read the Ethics Panel report

TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay requests the Speaker that Mahua Moitra be allowed to speak in the House on behalf of the party. "Let her defend herself," Bandopadhyay says.