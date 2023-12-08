This demonstrates how important Adani is to Modi govt: Mahua





"...If this Modi government thought that by shutting me up they could do away with the Adani issue, let me tell you this that this kangaroo court has only shown to all of India that the haste and the abuse of due process you have used, demonstrates how important Adani is to you. And to what length you will go to harass a single woman MP into shutting her into submission..."









Update: Mahua Moitra after expulsion from House: LS ethics panel, its report broken every rule in book; it's a weapon to force us into submission. In essence I have been found guilty of breaching code of ethics that does not exist. The Ethics panel is punishing me for practice that is routine, accepted and encouraged in Lok Sabha.