RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy resigns from Lok Sabha
December 08, 2023  21:18
image
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday resigned from his Lok Sabha seat, official sources said. 

They said Reddy met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla this evening to tender his resignation. 

He represented the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in Telangana. 

He was accompanied by party's whip and MP Manickam Tagore during his visit to Parliament House. 

Reddy was elected as an MLA from the Kodangal assembly constituency in the just-concluded assembly elections. 

Reddy was sworn in as chief minister on Thursday along with a deputy chief minister and other ministers. His swearing-in was attended by top Congress leadership including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Guwahati Masters: Malvika, Ashwini-Tanisha enter semis
Guwahati Masters: Malvika, Ashwini-Tanisha enter semis

Malvika, the only Indian woman left in the singles draw, overcame Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia 21-12, 21-16.

Ngidi sidelined; South Africa's bowling woes continue
Ngidi sidelined; South Africa's bowling woes continue

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi ruled out of India T20 series

Delhi minister loses portfolio after LG recalls files
Delhi minister loses portfolio after LG recalls files

Kailash Gahlot was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday, a day after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recalled files related to judicial infrastructure and administration in New Delhi as...

Mahua's expulsion: Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges
Mahua's expulsion: Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate Friday on an Ethics Committee report recommending Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion in the cash-for-query issue, with the Opposition demanding she be allowed to speak in the House, and...

After 4 months, forex reserves once again above $600 bn
After 4 months, forex reserves once again above $600 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves increased to $604 billion as on December 1, surpassing the $600 billion mark after a gap of about four months. The forex reserves were last above the $600 billion mark on August 11 this year. "India's...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances