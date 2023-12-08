Telangana CM Revanth Reddy resigns from Lok Sabha





They said Reddy met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla this evening to tender his resignation.





He represented the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in Telangana.





He was accompanied by party's whip and MP Manickam Tagore during his visit to Parliament House.





Reddy was elected as an MLA from the Kodangal assembly constituency in the just-concluded assembly elections.





Reddy was sworn in as chief minister on Thursday along with a deputy chief minister and other ministers. His swearing-in was attended by top Congress leadership including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday resigned from his Lok Sabha seat, official sources said.