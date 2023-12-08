RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Telangana CM in Delhi; likely to resign as MP
December 08, 2023  18:51
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday arrived in the national capital and is likely to tender his resignation from Lok Sabha.

Official sources said Reddy is likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to offer his resignation. He represents the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in Telangana.

The sources said Reddy is also likely to meet party general secretary K C Venugopal and discuss issues ahead of the first assembly session in Telangana besides implementation of six guarantees promised by the party during the poll campaign.

Reddy was sworn in as chief minister of Telangana on Thursday along with a deputy chief minister and other ministers.

His swearing in was attended by top Congress leadership including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, besides chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah.   -- PTI
