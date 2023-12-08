RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC slams Calcutta HC: Don't preach
December 08, 2023  13:11
image
The Supreme Court on Friday strongly criticised a Calcutta High Court judgment which advised young girls to "control sexual urge", saying the observations are highly objectionable and unwarranted. 

 A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the observations are completely in violation of the rights of adolescents under Article 21 of the Constitution. 

 "Prima facie, we are of the view that the judges are not expected to express personal views or preach," the bench said while issuing notice to the West Bengal government and other parties in the case. The top court appointed senior advocate Madhavi Divan as amicus curiae to assist the court and advocate Liz Mathew to assist the amicus. 

 The apex court took note on its own of the October 18, 2023, judgement of the Calcutta High Court which observed, "every female adolescent should control sexual urge as in the eyes of society she will be a loser when she gives in to enjoy sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes." PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mast Mein Rehne Ka Review: Delightful Watch
Mast Mein Rehne Ka Review: Delightful Watch

Mast Mein Rehne Ka is a thoroughly human film, which makes you laugh as hard as it will make you feel for the characters, notes Mayur Sanap.

Alia Dazzles At Red Sea Film Festival
Alia Dazzles At Red Sea Film Festival

During the In Conversation session, Alia spoke about her career, her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor and the first time she shot with Shah Rukh Khan in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi.

'We are looking at flying an Indian into space'
'We are looking at flying an Indian into space'

'It's vital that over the next 10 years, that India, the US and the Artemis Accords family of nations come together to ensure that we not only return humanity to the moon, but that we build the technology that will allow us stay there...

Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM
Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM

All Mizo National Front MLAs, including its legislature party leader Lalchhandama Ralte, attended the event. Former chief minister Lal Thanhawla was also present there.

Hospital bill? You can pay up to Rs 5 lakh through UPI
Hospital bill? You can pay up to Rs 5 lakh through UPI

In a major decision, the RBI on Friday announced that UPI payment limit to hospitals and educational institutions will be raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh at present and hiked the cap for e-mandates for recurring payments to Rs 1 lakh....

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances