Report on Mahua tabled amid anti-Modi govt chants





Rajendra Agarwal was chairing the session in the Lower House.





The opposition led by members of the Trinamool Congress raised slogans against the Central government, shouting 'Modi Sarkar Haye Haye'.





Amid the ruckus created by the opposition, the House was adjourned till 2 pm.





The report was mentioned in the agenda of the list of business of Lok Sabha for the opening day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. However, it could not be taken up. -- ANI

The Ethics Committee report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra was tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday by the panel's chairperson and BJP MP Vijay Sonkar.