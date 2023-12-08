RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
RBI ups GDP growth projection to 7% for FY24
December 08, 2023  11:21
RBI guv Shaktikanta Das
RBI guv Shaktikanta Das
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday raised the GDP growth projection for the current fiscal to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent earlier on buoyant domestic demand and higher capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector. 

 Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, however, flagged protracted geopolitical turmoil and global economic fragmentation as risks to the growth outlook. 

 The RBI kept interest rates unchanged at 6.5 per cent in Friday's monetary policy statement. The apex bank projected real GDP growth for the 2023-24 fiscal at 7 per cent, with December and March quarter growth estimated at 6.5 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. The growth in the first, second and third quarters of the next fiscal is estimated at 6.7 per cent, 6.5 per cent, and 6.4 per cent, respectively. 

 The Indian economy rose by 7.2 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal ended March 2023. 

 The country's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent year-on-year in the June and September quarters, up from 6.1 per cent in the March quarter. The central bank's projection is significantly higher than forecasts by international agencies. 

 The IMF, World Bank, ADB, and Fitch expect India's GDP to expand 6.3 per cent in the current fiscal, while S&P expects growth to be 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Want it fully investigated: US on Pannun murder plot
Want it fully investigated: US on Pannun murder plot

'We've said that we're glad that our Indian counterparts are taking it seriously and doing that. We want those responsible for these attacks to be held fully accountable, but I won't get ahead of an investigation that isn't complete'

RBI hikes FY24 GDP growth forecast to 7%
RBI hikes FY24 GDP growth forecast to 7%

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday raised the GDP growth projection for the current fiscal to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent earlier on buoyant domestic demand and higher capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector. Announcing the...

Suhana Or Khushi: Who Has Better Style? VOTE
Suhana Or Khushi: Who Has Better Style? VOTE

What's your take on these actors' fashion choices?

Ashwin: 'Climate change is real'
Ashwin: 'Climate change is real'

'We need to value lives and also put a value on our lives.'

Joram Review: Harrowing Portrait Of The Helpless
Joram Review: Harrowing Portrait Of The Helpless

When an actor has worked for as long as Manoj Bajpayee, one tends to lose their sense of originality under the sheen of stardom. But the actor's versatility sparkles in his willingness to start on a fresh note every single time, applauds...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances