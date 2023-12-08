Pune boy dies after insertion of air compressor hose

Pune boy dies after insertion of air compressor hoseDecember 08, 2023 01:01
A 16-year-old boy died of internal injuries after his kin allegedly inserted an air compressor hose into his rectum in Pune's Hadapsar area, a police official said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Monday at a food processing unit manufacturing different kinds of flour in Hadaspar industrial estate, he said.
"Dhiraj Gopalsingh Gaud inserted the hose of the air compressor into Motilal's rectum just for fun while teasing him. It led to the latter's stomach bloating, resulting in internal injuries. He died during treatment at a nearby hospital," the Hadapsar police station official said.
Gaud (21) was arrested under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.
The compressors are used to clean the dust in the unit, the official added. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Revanth Reddy-led govt in Telangana to roll out 2 of 6 guarantees on Friday
He said with a view to releasing a white paper on the state's finances, the cabinet has asked the officials to furnish information on the expenditure made by the previous government from 2014 to December 7, 2023 on all departments in the...