RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Police conduct probe after airline pilot claims to have spotted suspicious drones
December 08, 2023  22:02
image
Police conducted probe after the pilot of a private airline reported spotting two drones flying in a suspicious manner over Thane and Navi Mumbai areas on Friday, an official said in Mumbai.

However, no suspicious objects were found, he said.

The pilot of an IndiGo flight informed the Airport Security Operation Control Centre that he spotted two drones in the sky near Taloja in Navi Mumbai and in Ambernath and Badlapur in Thane district, said an official. 

The information was then passed to the Mumbai Police control room and Director General of Police control room, following which police in Navi Mumbai and Thane were alerted, he said.

But nothing suspicious was found in these areas, he added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Guwahati Masters: Malvika, Ashwini-Tanisha enter semis
Guwahati Masters: Malvika, Ashwini-Tanisha enter semis

Malvika, the only Indian woman left in the singles draw, overcame Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia 21-12, 21-16.

Ngidi sidelined; South Africa's bowling woes continue
Ngidi sidelined; South Africa's bowling woes continue

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi ruled out of India T20 series

Delhi minister loses portfolio after LG recalls files
Delhi minister loses portfolio after LG recalls files

Kailash Gahlot was divested of the Law and Justice portfolio in the Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday, a day after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recalled files related to judicial infrastructure and administration in New Delhi as...

Mahua's expulsion: Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges
Mahua's expulsion: Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate Friday on an Ethics Committee report recommending Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion in the cash-for-query issue, with the Opposition demanding she be allowed to speak in the House, and...

After 4 months, forex reserves once again above $600 bn
After 4 months, forex reserves once again above $600 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves increased to $604 billion as on December 1, surpassing the $600 billion mark after a gap of about four months. The forex reserves were last above the $600 billion mark on August 11 this year. "India's...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances